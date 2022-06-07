German FM cuts Pakistan trip short after testing positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, JUN 07 (DNA) — German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is cutting a trip abroad short after testing positive for the coronavirus on her first stop in Pakistan, her ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

She reached Pakistan on Tuesday morning on her maiden visit and held a press conference with her Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari earlier in the day. Baerbock has cancelled all further dates of the trip, which also included stops in Greece and Turkey, said the ministry.

She tested positive after lunch after she had noticed that she lost her sense of taste, said the ministry. A rapid antigen test she took in the morning had been negative, it added. According to the spokesperson of the German Foreign Office, Baerbock has suspended her activities in Pakistan after returning Covid-19 positive.

It is unclear when she will return to Germany. After Pakistan, Baerbock was due to travel onwards to Greece and Turkey. =DNA