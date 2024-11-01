German embassy celebrates German Unity Day 2024

ISLAMABAD, NOV 1 /DNA/ – The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants for their presence and contributions, which greatly enriched the German Unity Day celebration, making it a memorable experience

The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Islamabad joyously observed German Unity Day today in a garden reception. This auspicious occasion commemorates the formal reunification of East and West Germany on 3rd October 1990, culminating in the end of 41 years of separation and uniting Germans into one cohesive nation.

In his address, Alfred Grannas, the German Ambassador, underscored the historical significance of German reunification, highlighting the remarkable achievements and progress made since that pivotal moment.

The event, graciously hosted by the German Embassy, welcomed distinguished guests from Pakistan and the international community. Among the participants were representatives from German businesses, foundations, and organizations operating in Pakistan.

Esteemed attendees included dignitaries, high officials and representatives from diplomatic, military, political, economic, humanitarian and media sectors, reflecting the strong ties between Germany and Pakistan.

The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants for their presence and contributions, which greatly enriched the German Unity Day celebration, making it a memorable experience.=DNA