Gaza: EU foreign policy chief dismayed over UN reports

DNA

BRUSSELS: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said that he is dismayed by the reports of the United Nations World Food Programme and the World Health Organisation Gaza, adding that there was “no improvement on humanitarian access and delivery”.

In a post on X, Borrell said that the UN Human Rights documented “disproportionate and indiscriminate attacks”.

“The Red Cross premises have been damaged by shelling. We urge all parties once again to stop this cycle of suffering and destruction,” he said.

He also said that an economic collapse in the West Bank was “looming”.