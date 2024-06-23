Monday, June 24, 2024
Main Menu

Gaza: EU foreign policy chief dismayed over UN reports

| June 23, 2024
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

DNA

BRUSSELS: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said that he is dismayed by the reports of the United Nations World Food Programme and the World Health Organisation Gaza, adding that there was “no improvement on humanitarian access and delivery”.

In a post on X, Borrell said that the UN Human Rights documented “disproportionate and indiscriminate attacks”.

“The Red Cross premises have been damaged by shelling. We urge all parties once again to stop this cycle of suffering and destruction,” he said.

He also said that an economic collapse in the West Bank was “looming”.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Iran to designate Canadian army as a terrorist entity

Iran to designate Canadian army as a terrorist entity

The Iranian legislature further noted that the Canadian government is a staunch supporter of theRead More

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

Gaza: EU foreign policy chief dismayed over UN reports

DNA BRUSSELS: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said that he is dismayed byRead More

Comments are Closed