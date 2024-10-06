Gandapur terms May 9 incidents a sheer ‘drama’

incidents a sheer ‘drama’ Suddenly appears in the KP assembly; narrates his ordeal

PESHAWAR: /DNA/ – Chief Minister KP, after a dramatic situation, suddenly appeared in the KP assembly. He made his appearance soon after the Speaker issued production orders of the CM and the members of the Provincial Assembly.

He said, as soon as he reached the KP House the Rangers and the Islamabad Police attacked the KP House, disregarding all norms and principles. He said the police launched direct shelling at the KP House. He said if they wanted to arrest him, they should have told him.

He termed the May 9 incidents drama and a cock and bull story. He said 9 May was engineered to wipe out PTI. He said the way the PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested, was in fact a bait and in order to provocate PTI workers.

Ali Amin Gandapur thanked the people of Pakistan for siding with Imran Khan. He said that efforts are being made to wipe PTI out of the political scene but even then, people voted for the PTI overwhelmingly.

He said our party is not allowed to even hold public gatherings. He said during the PTI government JUI F and PPP were allowed to march towards Islamabad and even stage a sit-in.

He also slammed the mainstream media for blacking out the PTI coverage. He praised efforts of the social media, which according to him was covering their activities without any pressure.