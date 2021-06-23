G20 ministers stress role of education in addressing global poverty, inequality
SICILY: The G-20 member countries have expressed firm commitment to make collective endeavours for elimination of educational poverty, adoption of preventive measures particularly in poor countries.
The resolve was expressed in a joint communiqué issued after the Ministerial Summit for Education, Electronics and IT of the G20 countries in Italian island of Sicily.
« 2nd conference on Libya hosted by UN being held in Germany today (Previous News)
Related News
G20 ministers stress role of education in addressing global poverty, inequality
SICILY: The G-20 member countries have expressed firm commitment to make collective endeavours for eliminationRead More
2nd conference on Libya hosted by UN being held in Germany today
BERLIN: The second conference on Libya hosted by the United Nations is being held inRead More
Comments are Closed