G20 ministers stress role of education in addressing global poverty, inequality

| June 23, 2021

SICILY: The G-20 member countries have expressed firm commitment to make collective endeavours for elimination of educational poverty, adoption of preventive measures particularly in poor countries.

The resolve was expressed in a joint communiqué issued after the Ministerial Summit for Education, Electronics and IT of the G20 countries in Italian island of Sicily.  

