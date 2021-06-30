G20 foreign, development ministers call for action to ensure adequate nutrition for all
Ministers of foreign affairs and development from the world’s 20 biggest economies have called on international community to build inclusive and resilient food chains, to ensure adequate nutrition for all, in line with the goal of “Zero Hunger” set for 2030.
In a G20 meeting in Italy, they also reiterated their commitment to fight inequality, enhance youth and women entrepreneurship, and foster the ecological and digital transition on the African continent.
