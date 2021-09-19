G20 countries stress commitment to take urgent actions against causes, impacts of climate change
The G20 countries have stressed the commitment to take urgent actions to address the causes and impacts of climate change while protecting and restoring ecosystems and their biodiversity.
After a two-day summit in Italy, the Agriculture Ministers of G20 approved a final statement focusing on identifying and overcoming the major hurdles to meet the Sustainable Development Goals provided by the 2030 Agenda.
