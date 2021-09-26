FUTURE OF TOURISM IS PROMISING IN PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 26 (DNA) – The events of 2020 completely paralysed the tourism industry, however we now see parts of global and domestic tourism sector starting to recover from the Covid crisis.

As travel is normalising once again, we are very optimistic that Pakistan tourism industry will bounce back to its original steady position from the pre-pandemic times. Leading Pakistan’s hotel industry for over five decades, we at Hashoo Hotels, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to promote tourism in Pakistan, have been following strict SOP’s laid by NCOC, across all our hotels, nationwide.

From necessary Covid-19 adaptions to accommodating evolving consumer preferences, we are very hopeful that hospitality sector in Pakistan will recuperate from the catastrophic events of the previous year.