Saturday, August 28, 2021
Furqat Sidiqov awarded with commemorative medal on 30th Anniversary of Uzbekistan

| August 28, 2021

Tashkent, AUG 28 /DNA/ – On the occasion of the 30th Anniversary of State Independence of Uzbekistan by the Decree of the President, Dylan Foreign  Minister  Furqat Sidiqov was awarded the commemorative medal “30th Anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan.”Furqat Sidiqov has served in Pakistan as well as Ambassador. 

