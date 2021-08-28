Furqat Sidiqov awarded with commemorative medal on 30th Anniversary of Uzbekistan
Tashkent, AUG 28 /DNA/ – On the occasion of the 30th Anniversary of State Independence of Uzbekistan by the Decree of the President, Dylan Foreign Minister Furqat Sidiqov was awarded the commemorative medal “30th Anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan.”Furqat Sidiqov has served in Pakistan as well as Ambassador.
« Key economic factors show failure in governance, says Sherry Rehman (Previous News)
Related News
Furqat Sidiqov awarded with commemorative medal on 30th Anniversary of Uzbekistan
Tashkent, AUG 28 /DNA/ – On the occasion of the 30th Anniversary of State IndependenceRead More
US envoy lauds Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace and stability
RAWALPINDI, AUG 27 /DNA/ – Angela Ageler, US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan called onRead More
Comments are Closed