From Hybrid Warfare to AI-Driven Conflicts

Dr. Muhammad Akram Zaheer

The geopolitical landscape in the near future is likely to be shaped by several significant phenomena that could alter the balance of global power, particularly in relation to the Western world. One such scenario is the potential withdrawal of the United States from its historically dominant role, accompanied by the adoption of a doctrine of non-interference in international affairs. Should this occur, it could lead to a diminished global leadership role for the U.S., thereby creating a power vacuum that may enable China and Russia to expand their influence on the world stage. A second key development would be the continued ascent of China as a global power, resulting in heightened tensions with its neighboring states, especially Taiwan. This rise in Chinese power would not only challenge regional stability but could also pave the way for China to assert itself as a global leader. Concurrently, China’s expanding influence would likely prompt a shift in the regional power balance, with countries aligning in either support or opposition to China’s policies.

Meanwhile, Russia’s increasing imperial ambitions and revanchist behavior are becoming more pronounced, with the country intensifying its interventions in former Soviet republics. However, in the event of a Russian defeat in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine an outcome that appears increasingly likely Russia could experience a reduction in its geopolitical influence. It may be relegated to a secondary state status, heavily dependent on China both politically and economically and would lose its ability to exert significant influence over European policies for a prolonged period. Another possible scenario that poses a significant challenge to Western dominance would be the disintegration of the European Union (EU), particularly given the EU’s growing disinterest in developing its defense capabilities, its struggles with the immigration crisis and the increasing influence of right-wing and nationalist movements. These forces seek to redefine the EU’s role and, in some cases, advocate for its dissolution. While the war in Ukraine has underscored the need for European nations to rebuild their military strength and preserve political and economic unity in the face of external threats, the subversive activities of Russia and China could destabilize the EU further, presenting a formidable challenge to its cohesion.Simultaneously, the Middle East will likely continue to grapple with entrenched challenges, including the persistence of jihadist terrorism, weak governance structures and rising economic instability. Additionally, sectarian tensions between Shiite and Sunni states, as well as geopolitical conflicts involving Iran and Israel, are already shaping regional dynamics, as seen in Syria, Yemen and beyond. As global powers, particularly China and Russia, vie for dominance and seek to shift the global hegemonic order, their growing influence presents a direct challenge to the United States, especially in economic, military and technological spheres. These two powers, in particular, are engaging in a range of strategies to challenge U.S. supremacy, including the use of force and the implementation of hybrid warfare techniques.

Should the conflict in Ukraine conclude with a partial or complete victory for Russia, a new regional order could emerge, with China, Russia and Iran forming a strategic bloc that extends its influence over neighboring countries, as well as in Africa and South America. Conversely, a Ukrainian victory could lead to a realignment of former Russian spheres of influence, with some countries seeking to join NATO or form new alliances with the United States. Concurrently, China is expected to extend its reach into Africa and South America, further consolidating its position as a global strategic player, on par with the United States.The technological advancements of the future will undeniably play a pivotal role in reshaping the nature of conflict. The ongoing issue of climate change, exacerbated by human activity, is already having significant geopolitical ramifications. The reduction in Arctic ice cover has encouraged Arctic-bordering nations, including Russia, Canada, Norway, Denmark and the United States, to expand their claims to natural resources in the region. Russia, for instance, has staked a claim to the area north of Siberia extending to the North Pole, asserting that it is an extension of its continental shelf. In anticipation of future resource exploitation, Russia has already deployed Arctic units within its military structure to ensure control over these newly accessible regions. This intensifying competition for Arctic resources underscores the broader geopolitical shift toward the resource-rich Polar Regions.At the same time, urbanization trends are expected to continue, with a growing population migrating toward coastal cities. This shift will have implications for both economic development and military strategy, as these cities will become critical centers of activity. By 2030, the number of megacities with populations exceeding 10 million is expected to rise to 41, further concentrating global power in these urban hubs.

In response to these emerging geopolitical realities, NATO has outlined its strategic priorities, including deterrence and defense, crisis management andcollaborative security. NATO’s focus on technological advantage, resilience and climate change mitigation reflects its recognition of the shifting global landscape. However, the growing influence of China, particularly its use of economic advantage and military power, poses a significant challenge to NATO’s interests. China’s hybrid strategies, which include disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks and military expansion, threaten the security and cohesion of the alliance. Furthermore, the Sino-Russian partnership, which continues to deepen, further complicates NATO’s ability to maintain its position as the dominant global military and economic power.As new technologies continue to evolve, they bring both opportunities and risks to global security. In the future, military operations will increasingly rely on advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and cyber capabilities. These advancements will not only reshape the nature of conflict but will also alter the strategies employed by both state and non-state actors. In particular, the development of anti-access and area-denial technologies, precision strike capabilities and electronic warfare tools will allow adversaries to counter NATO’s traditional military strengths. These innovations will create an environment in which traditional military power will be less effective unless integrated with cutting-edge technologies.The future of warfare will be characterized by rapid technological advancements, requiring military forces to adapt swiftly. Technologies such as AI-supported command and reconnaissance systems will enable faster decision-making, providing a strategic advantage in combat. The integration of autonomous systems in combat units, alongside human soldiers, will redefine military tactics, with the ability to conduct operations more efficiently and effectively. However, despite these advancements, the survival of human forces will remain a crucial factor in the success of military operations, particularly as the risks associated with urban warfare and precision strikes increase. As the battlefield becomes more digitized, the importance of information warfare, including psychological operations and cyberattacks, will grow, emphasizing the need for robust defense capabilities in these domains.

In the end, the ability of military forces to adapt to these new technological realities will determine their effectiveness in future conflicts. The integration of artificial intelligence, automation and information warfare strategies will play a central role in shaping the outcome of wars, particularly as global powers such as China, Russia and the United States continue to develop and deploy new military technologies. The evolving nature of conflict, marked by the convergence of traditional and hybrid warfare strategies, will challenge established military doctrines and necessitate a rethinking of military readiness and strategy in the coming decades.