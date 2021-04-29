Friday to be observed as Prayers day

ISLAMABAD: Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi says Pakistan has been enjoying the best relations with Arab counties and it wants to move forward jointly on issues facing the Muslim Ummah.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the Prime Minister has been engaged with the leaders of the Muslim countries to effectively counter the campaigns against Islamophobia and blasphemy against the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallah o Allai e Wassalam Khatimun Nabiyeen.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said Palestine and Kashmir are the issues of the entire Muslim Ummah, and the Muslims should collectively take stance on these issues.

He said the Covid situation in the country is very serious. He appealed people to strictly adhere to the Covid SOPs. He urged Ulema to play their effective role in spreading awareness about the pandemic. He appealed for observance of Friday as Prayers Day for protection against Covid.