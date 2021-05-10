FPCCI’s senior officials laud promotion of Umar Dad Afridi to grade 21

ISLAMABAD, MAY 10 (DNA) – Senior officials of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, prominent business leaders, officers of the Trade and Commerce Group and representatives of trade organizations and institutions lauded promotion of Umar Dad Afridi, Senior Officer, Commerce and Trade Group, to Grade 21 and his appointment as Executive Director General, Head of the Trade Dispute Resolution under the Ministry of Commerce.

They said that Umar Dad Afridi is considered to be an experienced and expert officer with high professional skills who performed his duties with utmost diligence and skill.

They further said that Umar Dad Afridi has already served in this organization and has previously held key positions in Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, NAB, Ministry of Environment, Intellectual Property Rights, IPO Pakistan, DGTO, PATAD and various other organizations and has represented Pakistan in various international conferences.

They hoped that under the leadership of Umar Dad Afridi, the performance of the organization would be significantly enhanced and he would get the best support as well as solve the problems of conerned organizations.=DNA

====