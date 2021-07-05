FPCCI to conduct training on global selling

Islamabad (DNA): Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, has invited SMEs and entrepreneurs to attend a training seminar on “Become Successful Global Seller” as the seminar will incorporate cutting-edge, state-of-the-art, and practical know-how on how to efficiently and effectively employ modern Supply Chain Management techniques for global selling.

Sheikh Sultan Rehman – Coordinator FPCCI Head Office – said that seminar will be conducted by Dr. Farhat Umar – world-renowned Supply Chain Management Consultant from MIT – and she will keep it interactive to make it beneficial for peculiar needs of various industries and sectors.

The seminar will include case studies of the most successful brands in the world and their relevance and applicability for Pakistani SMEs and entrepreneurs. The seminar will be held at Conference Room, Federation House, Main Clifton, Karachi at 02:30 pm on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

It is pertinent to reiterate that FPCCI and DHA Suffa University have collaboratively designed a series of innovative, informative, and high-profile webinars and training sessions for all those who want to learn cutting-edge and state-of-the-art international business, marketing, management, entrepreneurship, supply chain management, human resource management, and e-commerce techniques that they can actually apply to establish or grow their businesses exponentially.

FPCCI aims to empower and impart knowledge excellence to Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs); who otherwise do not have the opportunities and resources to arrange these kind of high-end trainings for themselves and their employees.