FPCCI holds seminar on world digestive health day

KARACHI, MAY 31 (DNA) – Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, has expressed his satisfaction over a very informative seminar at FPCCI on the occasion of World Digestive Health Day. Top health professionals spoke on the importance of weight management and digestive issues.

Ms. Nusrat Wahid, MNA, attended the seminar as chief guest. She appreciated FPCCI for organizing such a high-profile seminar for a social cause. She maintained that everyone should now take obesity and its complications seriously.

Ms. Nusrat Wahid also reiterated PTI government’s resolve and commitment towards betterment, expansion, and advancement of healthcare system in Pakistan.

Mr. Hanif Lakhany, VP FPCCI, assured the audience of FPCCI’s continued support for social causes and playing a proactive role in community development for being the apex representative body of all businesses, sectors, and industries of Pakistan.

FPCCI wishes that the Sehat Card facility of the Government of Pakistan should also be extended and offered to the residents of Karachi ASAP to protect the workforce of the commercial hub of Pakistan from untoward but inevitable healthcare issues they face.=DNA

