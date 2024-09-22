FPCCI appoints Kashif Zahir as an Advisor on Regional Coordination

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 22 (DNA) – Atif Ikram Shiekh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has appointed Mr. Kashif Zahir Chairman of Pakistan Affairs Scandinavia – Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SPCCI) & Former Vice Chairman of Handicraft Association Pakistan as an Advisor to the President of FPCCI on Regional Coordination for the term 2024-25.

Mr. Zahir’s appointment acknowledges his vast experience in fostering global relationships. His timely recommendations and strategic insights are expected to greatly benefit the business community, particularly in promoting bilateral trade and enhancing exports from Pakistan through the various initiatives of the Ministry of Commerce and the SIFC.

Mr.Zahir’s Leadership and Vision will play a pivotal Role in enhancing Trade Relations and Fostering Economic Collaborations between Pakistan & Various Regions of the World .

Mr. Zahir stated, “The government must focus on rapid industrialization and take bold steps to accelerate economic growth. It is essential to restore the confidence of both foreign and local investors to drive sustainable development.”