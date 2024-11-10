Four terrorists eliminated in separate operations in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, NOV 10 /DNA/ – Four Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in North Waziristan District. An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij’s location and after intense fire exchange, two Khwarij were sent to hell.

In another incident, movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District. Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, two khwarij were sent to hell, while two khwarij got injured.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area.

Security Forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.