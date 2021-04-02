Founder group wins Sargodha press club annual elections

Chaudhry Abdul Hanan Press Club President, Malik Mohammad Asghar General Secretary, Amjad Pervez and Mohammad Imran Goraiya were elected Vice President

Mehboob Ahir

SARGODHA: In Sargodha Press Club, the Founder Group has won the election of the session 2021 to 2022 by a landslide. Chaudhry Abdul Hanan Press Club President, Malik Mohammad Asghar General Secretary, Amjad Pervez and Mohammad Imran Goraiya were elected Vice President.

Rana Mohammad Afzal Hanif Joint Secretary, Mohammad Bilal Asghar Finance Secretary and Rao Majeed were elected as Information Secretary.

The newly elected members of the Press Club’s working committee include Rana Sajid Iqbal, Malik Salman Moazzam, Shamshad Ali Tahir, Hafiz Mutasim Arjumand, Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood, Rana Muhammad Ashraf, Chaudhry Abdul Samad Shaheen and Abdul Wahab Chaudhry. Islamabad Post correspondent Mehboob Ahir has congratulated all the newly elected candidates of Press Club Sargodha on their glorious victory in the elections.