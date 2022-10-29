Former PA deputy speaker Dost Mazari arrested
LAHORE, Oct 29 (DNA): Punjab’s Anti-corruption department Saturday arrested former Punjab Assembly’s deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.
Dost Muhammad Mazari is a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s defected MPA who was later forced out of the post of deputy speaker by his party through a no-confidence motion.
Mazari also remained at the centre of controversy as he paved way for a short stint of Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab chief minister and also rejected PML-Q’s votes during re-election for Punjab chief minister, a decision that was later overturned by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
According to initial reports, Mazari was arrested in Lahore where he arrived to inquire after Mi Balkh Sher Mazari.
