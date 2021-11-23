Foreign Minister: Victory opens new era in Azerbaijan’s history

BAKU, NOV 23: Azerbaijan is moving rapidly towards the reintegration of the liberated territories, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a video message posted on the Twitter page of Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

“As a result of the 44-day Patriotic War last year, we liberated our lands from the Armenian occupation. The victory opens a new era in the history of my country, restored international justice and the rights of 1 million people, forced to flee their homes,” he said.

“We are now facing the new task of demining and restoration of our liberated territories. We are moving rapidly on the way towards the reintegration of the liberated territories. In the nearest future, we will witness the return of the first families of the displaced persons to their homes,” Bayramov said.

The foreign minister expressed hope that lasting peace and stability would be established in the South Caucasus.

“Azerbaijan will continue efforts to strengthen peace, stability, and prosperity in the region,” he said.