Foreign Minister discusses the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan with the President of ICRC

Islamabad, 23 September 2021 : Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Mr. Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on the sidelines of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the efforts of ICRC in providing humanitarian assistance to vulnerable people in challenging and complex situations and for upholding the principles of international humanitarian law.

The Foreign Minister stressed the importance of the international community’s earnest engagement with Afghanistan and provision of necessary humanitarian and development assistance to the Afghan people. He outlined the contributions made by Pakistan towards the mitigation of the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, especially through its support for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor and provision of in-kind assistance comprising food and medicines.

The Foreign Minister underscored the importance of economic stability for consolidating peace in Afghanistan and promoting sustainable development. He added that the world community must also provide support to the large Afghan refugee hosting countries in line with the principle of international responsibility and burden sharing.

President ICRC briefed the Foreign Minister on his recent visit to Afghanistan and shared his assessment of the situation on ground and the urgent humanitarian needs of Afghan people.