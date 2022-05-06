Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto receives phone call from Antony Blinken

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a telephone call today from the United States’ Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

During the phone call, Secretary Blinken congratulated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on assumption of his Office and expressed the desire to continue strengthening mutually beneficial Pakistan-U.S. bilateral relationship.

Exchanging views on various aspects of Pakistan-U.S. relations, the Foreign Minister underscored that Pakistan and the United States have a longstanding broad-based relationship. He added that constructive and sustained engagement between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect and mutual interest was vital to promote peace, development and security in the region and beyond. The Foreign Minister emphasized that Pakistan’s vision was focused on human development, regional connectivity, and a peaceful neighborhood.

Building on the Pakistan-U.S. cooperation in dealing with the Covid pandemic during the last two years, Secretary Blinken invited Pakistan to the Second Global Covid Summit to be held virtually later this month. An invitation was also extended by the Secretary of State for Pakistan’s participation in the Ministerial meeting on Global Food Security to be held in New York on 18 May 2022.

The Foreign Minister and the Secretary of State agreed to remain in contact and enhance engagement on regional and global issues of mutual interest.