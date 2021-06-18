FM Qureshi, Uzbek FM discuss bilateral issues

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUN 18: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum on 18 June 2021.

The two Foreign Ministers held fruitful discussions and exchanged views on various bilateral issues of mutual interest including the increased high-level engagements between both sides.

The virtual Summit between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held on 14 April 2021 was also appreciated as it provided an excellent opportunity to review bilateral ties.

Recognizing the need to pursue greater regional connectivity, the two Foreign Ministers discussed the importance of the landmark Trans-Afghan railway initiative from Uzbekistan to Pakistan.