FM Qureshi thanks Kashmiris for supporting PM’s ideology in polls

ISLAMABAD, JUL 26 (DNA) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday has thanked the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for ensuring the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the polls.

The minister took to social-networking website Twitter and appreciated the Kashmiris for supporting the ideology of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in eliminating politics of corruption and lies from the region.

He further pledged to fulfill the promise made to the people of Kashmir regarding development and progress of the area. The reaction came after PTI emerged as single largest party in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJKLA) elections by grabbing 25 out of 45 seats in the polls as per unofficial and unannounced results.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) bagged 11 seats and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz secured 6 seats. Muslim Conference (MC) and Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party (JK PP) grabbed one seat each.

The result of LA 16 – Bagh III constituency was not announced yet. There were 3,250,117 registered voters, including 1,468,317 female, in all 33 electoral constituencies of ten districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Moreover, all 12 constituencies meant for Pakistan-based Jammu & Kashmir refugees, exercised their right of vote to elect the Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly, for next five years constitutional term. = DNA

