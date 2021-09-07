FM, Kenya’s Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: Kenya’s Defense Minister Monica Juma has telephoned Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss bilateral relations and evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised Monica Juma of the current situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan’s perspective.

The Foreign Minister also apprised of the assistance provided by Pakistan in the evacuation of diplomatic staff, citizens and officials of international organizations from Kabul.

The two leaders appreciated the visit of the Chief of the Kenyan Armed Forces to Pakistan in June 2021, calling it a boost to defense ties between Pakistan and Kenya.