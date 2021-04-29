FM, Hungarian envoy discuss bilateral ties



ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador briefed Foreign Minister Qureshi on the forthcoming visit of the Hungarian Foreign Minister to Pakistan. Views were also exchanged on promotion of economic and trade, cultural and academic ties between the two countries. The Ambassador briefed on the unique culture of the people of Hungary and Hungary’s historical ties with Central Asia.

The Foreign Minister said that he was looking forward to welcoming Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to Pakistan and hoped that the visit would provide further momentum to the existing cordial ties and growing cooperation. The Foreign Minister agreed with the Ambassador’s views on maintaining regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Pakistan values its relations with Hungary, which are based on shared interest. The visit of Foreign Minister Sijjarto to Pakistan would serve to further augment bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.