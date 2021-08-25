FM discuses Afghan issue with Tajikistan President

President Emomli says he is looking forward to receive Prime Minister Imran Khan at SCO Summit in September

News Desk /DNA

DUSHANBE: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on President of Tajikistan Emomli Rahmon today in Dushanbe.

The meeting took place in the Palace of the Nation.

A wide range of issues related to the development and further expansion of bilateral cooperation of mutual interest were the main items on the agenda. Preparations for the upcoming official visit of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Imran Khan to Tajikistan was also touched upon.

Officials also paid special attention to certain pressing items on the international and regional agenda, in particular the current situation in Afghanistan.

Today, one of the major threats to regional security is the current situation in Afghanistan, which is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe as a result of the withdrawal of coalition forces.

The dangerous situation that has developed in this country in recent days is not only the problem of the Afghan people, but also one of the most pressing regional and global issues today. Taliban’s rise to power has further complicated the geopolitical process in the region.

Evidence clearly shows that the Taliban are abandoning their previous promises to form an interim government with the broad participation of other political forces in the country and are preparing to establish an Islamic emirate.

Tajikistan strongly condemns all forms of lawlessness, murder, looting, and persecution of the Afghan people, especially Tajiks, Uzbeks, and other national minorities.

The officials stressed that Afghanistan should not be dragged back into the whirlpool of bloody imposed wars.

As a close neighbor, Tajikistan has always supported the restoration of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and remains committed to this position. In order to urgently address the political and security problems of the neighboring country, it is necessary to establish an inclusive government with the participation of all national minorities, especially Tajiks in Afghanistan, who make up more than 46% of the population.

The state structure in this neighboring country should be determined by referendum and taking into account the position of all citizens of the country.

Tajikistan will not recognize any other government that is formed in this country through oppression, without taking into account the position of the entire Afghan people, especially all its minorities. They also stressed that Tajiks have a worthy place in the future government of Afghanistan.

Tajikistan calls on the international community to take urgent measures to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan and to stabilize its difficult political and security situation through negotiations as soon as possible.

The international community’s indifference to the current situation in Afghanistan could lead to a protracted civil war.

Tajikistan is committed to the restoration of peace, stability and security in the neighboring Afghanistan as soon as possible, and believes that the United Nations should play a key role in advancing this process.

On the basis of the experience of civil war, peace, and national unity of Tajikistan, President Rahmon has proposed a number of ways to the Pakistani side for ensuring peace, stability, and further sustainable development of the neighboring country.