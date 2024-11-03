Five days to US election: Over 60 million early votes break previous records

WASHINGTON: With just over four days left until the U.S. presidential election, many American citizens have already cast their votes early.

On Friday, November 1, American media reported that over 60 million Americans have already voted for their preferred candidate.

Polls show that in seven key states, which could ultimately decide the election’s outcome, the race between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris remains extremely close and unpredictable.

According to reports, Harris’s campaign team has actively encouraged early voting.

Prominent figures like Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden have already cast their votes early.

Initially, Trump expressed doubts about the fairness of early voting without evidence, but he has since accepted it and now encourages his supporters to vote at any convenient time.

As of last Thursday, about 62 million people had voted, making up nearly 40 percent of the total votes in the 2020 election.

Data collected from states such as Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Michigan, North Carolina, and Virginia shows that women make up approximately 55 percent of early voters, while men account for 45 percent.

Harris’s campaign is hopeful that it has an edge among women voters.

Trump, on the other hand, claims that Republicans have achieved record-high early voting numbers.

In the U.S., voters in some states have the option to vote before Election Day, either in person or by mail.

The 2024 U.S. presidential election officially begins on November 5 and will determine who, between Trump and Harris, will move into the White House.

The high turnout in early voting indicates the intense interest and competition in the 2024 U.S. presidential race. Both campaigns are vying to secure every possible advantage in these critical days leading up to Election Day.

The fierce contest underscores the ongoing division within the U.S., with both parties mobilizing strong bases. Meanwhile, early voting trends will likely play a crucial role in shaping the election outcome as each side strives for victory in a highly polarized political landscape.