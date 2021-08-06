Firdous Ashiq Awan resigns as special assistant to Punjab CM citing ‘unavoidable personal’ reasons

LAHORE, AUG 6: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan resigned as special assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on information on Friday, less than a year after being appointed to the position, citing “unavoidable personal grounds”.

In her resignation letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Awan thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for “posing confidence in me to undertake the herculean task” of highlighting the “outstanding and remarkable performance of the Government of Punjab”.

She also expressed her gratitude to Buzdar for his “scrupulous support … from time to time which kept me motivated and steadfast in accomplishing the professional goals set for me by my party”.

Awan said she was “proud” of undertaking the “sensitive” duties as SACM and “putt[ing] in my efforts with utmost dedication to signify the unparalleled and historical achievements by the Punjab government”.

She further said she was “delighted” to have served the interests of the Punjab government. However, “due to certain unavoidable personal grounds, I am unable to continue with my present assignment, in the Government of Punjab,” she said, while resigning from the position with immediate effect.

A notification issued by the Chief Minister’s Office stated that Awan’s resignation had been accepted by Buzdar.