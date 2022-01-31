Finland to lift all Covid-19 restrictions in February

All coronavirus-related restrictions are set to be lifted in Finland in February, with the exact timing to be hashed out this week, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Monday.

Marin said her Social Democratic-led government will meet on Wednesday to draw up a plan for rescinding the rules, broadcaster Yle reported.

Border controls with other EU and Schengen countries will also be lifted as of Tuesday. These were introduced in December to slow the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The government said that vaccines had proved their worth by preventing mass hospitalizations as the Omicron variant spread through Finland, meaning the country was in a good position to finally lift all restrictions.