Finance Minister Aurangzeb, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed discuss privatization efforts

ISLAMABAD, JUL 29 /DNA/ – Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb was called on by the Ambassador designate to the USA, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh at Finance Division today.

The Finance Minister congratulated Mr. Sheikh on his new appointment as Ambassador to USA and underscored the importance of bilateral relations between the two countries. He shared insights from his visit to Washington D.C. for the Spring Meetings and informed about the recent Staff Level Agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The Minister also elaborated on Pakistan’s economic reform agenda, focusing on key areas such as energy reforms, State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) reforms, and privatization efforts.

Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh expressed keen interest in collaborating closely with the Finance Ministry. He affirmed his commitment to showcasing Pakistan’s economic reforms agenda on the international platform. The Ambassador also conveyed his gratitude to the Finance Minister for his warm wishes and support.