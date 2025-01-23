FIA Gujranwala arrests 68 human traffickers

LAHORE, JAN 23 (DNA):The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala zone has intensified its operations against human trafficking, resulting in the arrest of 68 human traffickers sofar in the current month.

A spokesperson for the FIA said, among those arrested, eight are proclaimed offenders.Additionally, 10 individuals involved in the boat tragedy in Greece had also been apprehended. The FIA seized illegal properties worth Rs 260 million belonging to human traffickers and frozen bank accounts worth over Rs 40 million.

The FIA immigration department continues its rigorous passenger screening process

at the Sialkot Airport. Over the past month, 135 passengers had been offloaded, including 10 who were found to be involved in using fake documents and begging. Of these, three were arrested for begging and seven for using fraudulent documents.

The accused had been transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Gujranwala for further investigation. During this month, an attempt of three fugitives, wanted by the Punjab Police, to fleeabroad was successfully thwarted.

These individuals were on the stop list and were wanted by the police in Rawalpindi, Kamoke, and Sialkot for serious criminal cases.They were later handed over to police officials. Director Gujranwala Zone Abdul Qadir Qamar said the crackdown on individuals involved in boat accidents continued, and operations against human trafficking networks have been further intensified.

He confirmed that strict monitoring of passengers was ongoing at the Sialkot Airport, with their travel records being thoroughly reviewed. He emphasized that the zero-tolerance policy against human trafficking was being implemented and those responsible for boat tragedies will be given severe punishments. Qadir reiterated that international human trafficking networks will be completely eradicated.