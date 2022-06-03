FF Steel playing vital role in promoting healthy sports activities

PESHAWAR, JUN 3 /DNA/ – FF Steel encourages healthy sports activities to engage youth ensuring better productivity and physical fitness which alternatively result into minimizing the brain drain from Peshawar to other areas where these types of activities are at peak. FF Steel in collaboration with Bank of Khyber hosted one such event to promote a healthier, active and happier set of employees and hoping a ripple effect in the society stated by Mr. Zarak K. Khattak (CEO FF Steel) at a Friendly Cricket Match held between FF Gladiators and Bank of Khyber Lions on June 02, 2022 at Islamia University Cricket Ground Peshawar.

This friendly event was graced by Mr. Amir Zafar (Chairman BOD PESCO), Mr. Nauman Wazir (Chairman FF Steel) and other sport lovers from FF Steel, BoK, Universities and Corporate sector.

The two organizational teams actively participated with zeal and sportsmanship. Spectators were thoroughly entertained and it is anticipated that other companies, organizations and educational institutes will follow the footsteps to promote healthy opportunities for the people of Peshawar.

The Friendly Cricket match comprised of 12 overs was won by Bank of Khyber Lions and Man of the Match was awarded to Mr. Muhammad Kamran from BoK. While distributing prizes, Mr. Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz (MD BoK) appreciated the initiative taken by FF Steel and BoK and also addressed the need to further strengthen the industry and corporate linkages to stop brain drain and improve the social, cultural and friendly activities.