FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, JUN 14 (DNA) – Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program, power supply from Darya Bal, Mureedwala, Kotla and Bungalow feeders emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza Board, Jhang Road and Maqbool Pur feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (June 15).

Similarly, electricity supply from new Factory Area, new Ahmad Nagar and Muslim Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Shadman, Madani, Rasool Park, FESCO Colony, Haq Baho, Islamia Park, Raja Road, DHQ, Amin Town and Depot Bazaar feeders originating from 132-KV OTP grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon whereas Shalimar, Gulberg, Hasan Limited, Scarp and Lal Shah feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe load shedding from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 15.

Meanwhile, power supply from Wapda City, Farooq Spinning, Rafiq Spinning, Forest Park and Lathianwala feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while DHQ and Cardiology-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, VAC-1, Garment City, Sadaqat Textile, Gohar Textile, Global, Tricon, Chawla, Bhamniwala, Sumaira Fabrics and Ahmad Jamal feeders originating from 132-KV VAC grid station and all feeders emanating from MTM and JK Tech grid stations will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Montgomery feeder originating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIC) grid station, Imam Bargah Road and Tata Bazaar feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. whereas all feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala, Scarp Colony, Chak No.103-RB and Lundianwala grid stations will observe 55-60 megawatt load management from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 15, 2021. = DNA

