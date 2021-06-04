Federal budget to be unveiled on June 11

ISLAMABAD, JUN 04 (DNA) – The federal government will present budget 2021-22 on June 11 with an outlay size of around Rs8,000 billion.

As the total size of the economy now stands at Rs52,057 billion, the federal government is to set the economic growth target of 4.8 percent for FY22. In FY22, the government would pay around Rs3,060 billion as debt and interest payments.

The fiscal deficit will be around Rs2,915 billion in FY22 which would be around 5.6 percent of the GDP. The government is to set public spending target of Rs900 billion. The provincial spending target for provinces will be around Rs1,000 billion.

The volume of subsidies will be set at Rs530 billion for FY22. The defence spending target will be set at Rs1,400 billion for FY22 The revenue collection target for FY22 will be set at Rs5,820 and the non-tax collection target will be set at Rs1,420 billion. = DNA

