Fawad criticizes previous govts for economic woes of country
Islamabad : Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has strongly criticized the previous governments for the economic woes of the country.
In a tweet today (Friday), he said the fifteen billion dollars loan which we paid this year could have been used for giving subsidy on oil and electricity.
He said the effects of international increase in prices that Pakistan faces today are the outcome of those disastrous ten years of past governments.
