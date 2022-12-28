Fawad Ch sends message to Shehbaz Sharif through ‘common friend’

A purported audio tape of PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry has surfaced in which he was sending a message to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif through a “common friend”. Fawad Chaudhry also told the friend to convey “Let’s sit together and talk. For how long political parties will keep using shoulders of the army officers.” Fawad further said that the politicians should have a common framework for themselves rather keep looking towards military thinking “What would be their next move?” The PTI leader told his friend to ask Shehbaz Sharif “what they want from PTI?” “Disqualifying Imran Khan will create a mess,” he maintained. Fawad in the end told the common friend to deliver this message to Shehbaz Sharif.=========