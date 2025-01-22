FATA University hosts second career counseling seminar under KPEFA initiative

KOHAT, JAN 22 /DNA/ – Second seminar of Career Counseling , Under Youth Skills Development Program of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Foundation Academy(KPEFA)was held in the Ajab Khan Afridi Auditorium Government Degree College /FATA University Darra Adam Khel Kohat.

Member National Assembly Kohat Mr.Sheheryar Khan Afridi was the Chief Guest, who lauded the efforts of KPEF and District Administration Kohat for organizing such informative sessions for Youth Development. He urged upon the youth to adopt the way of honesty and hardwork for achieving Success in life. He said skillful honest youth can uplift Pakistan. He said, success always came after painful struggle.

The event was attended by students of FATA University, Govt.Degree College and Govt.Girls Degree College Darra Adam Khel Kohat.Earlier, Dr.Alamzeb, VC FATA University welcomed the guests and students. Mr.Arif Shah, Director KPEFA presented on Youth Skills Development Program and Digitized Scholarship Program of KP Education Foundation.

Mr. Saad Munir,Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat gave presentation on CSS/PMS as a dynamic Career. Mr.Abdul Akram , Deputy Commissioner motivated students to opt for the careers of their choices as CSS/PMS aspirants may join KPEF Academy for preparing themselves for the competitive exam. Students asked numerous questions which were addressed by the speakers.