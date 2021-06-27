Farewell lunch hosted for outgoing Azerbaijan ambassador at Monal

CEO and founder Monal Group Luqman Ali Afzal recognizes the services of the outgoing ambassador; Ambassador Alizada thanks the host for farewell party

ISLAMABAD: CEO and Founder of Monal Group Luqman Ali Afzal and his wife hosted a farewell lunch for the outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada. A large number of ambassadors and high commissioners attended the farewell lunch.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan is leaving Pakistan after completing his five year term as ambassador. The CEO Monal recognized services of the outgoing ambassador and termed his stay in Pakistan a complete success.

He said that during his tenure, the ambassador contributed a lot towards promotion and further strengthening of bilateral relations. During his time, he said, both Pakistan and Azerbaijan achieved a number of milestones in all fields.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada thanked the host for hosting such a sumptuous lunch and providing him and his wife with an opportunity of meeting with friends from the diplomatic community especially.

Ambassadors of Romania, Korea, Tajikistan, Norway, Syria, Morocco, Yemen, Jordan, Azerbaijan, Poland, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Italy and Malaysia attended the reception.

