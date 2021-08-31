Far-fetched idea’: Fawad rebuffs Shehbaz’s suggestion of forming a national govt

ISLAMABAD, AUG 31: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said the solution to Pakistan’s problems was democracy, accepting the majority’s opinion and rule of law in a rebuff to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s idea of a national government to solve the country’s issues.

In a candid conversation with journalists outside Quaid-i-Azam’s mausoleum on Monday, the PML-N president had said he was convinced that the solution to problems plaguing the country lay in a national government.

“I think we should have a national government in place to sort out these huge tasks. I don’t know what the exact shape of this idea would be and the right time may make things clearer but for me it’s crucial,” he had said.

Questioned on the suggestion during his press conference in Islamabad following a meeting of the federal cabinet, the information minister rubbished the idea, saying: “The solution to Pakistan’s problems is democracy, accepting the majority’s decision and implementation of law. If the law is acted upon then Shehbaz Sharif will be in Adiala jail instead of Mazar-i-Quaid.”

He alleged that instead of calling for the implementation of the law, Shehbaz was “pondering 24 hours [about] what can be his role [in government] and how he can become a part of the government”.

The information minister claimed that there were some people who had worked with the PML-N president for a long time and they wanted as well to somehow force him into becoming a part of the government.

“Currently, I think [PML-N Vice President] Maryam [Nawaz] bibi isn’t including him in the PML-N so him becoming a part of the government is a far-fetched idea.”

He said the only reason Shehbaz was not in prison was that the courts were not hearing his cases on a daily basis.