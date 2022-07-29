Family of John Snorri meets FS Sohail Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, JUL 29 /DNA/ – Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood received the family of the deceased Icelandic mountaineer, John Snorri, who lost his life during a K-2 scaling expedition last year. Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family, the Foreign Secretary lauded the heroic spirit and passion of John Snorri which has connected the peoples of Pakistan and Iceland.

It may be recalled that the Government of Pakistan had undertaken an extensive search and rescue operation last year for John Snorri and other climbers who had gone missing on an expedition to scale K-2. These efforts included engagement at the level of Foreign Ministers to facilitate efforts to locate the Icelandic mountaineer.

The Foreign Secretary assured John Snorri’s family of Pakistan’s full support and assistance in retrieving the climber’s body. The family members — including John Snorri’s wife, daughter and two sisters –appreciated the Government of Pakistan for its extensive facilitation and voiced their deep affection for the country.