Experts discuss ways to further strengthening academic linkages between Pak, Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD, MAR 30 (DNA) – An online meeting was held between the Management of Regional Integration Center, University of the Punjab, Lahore, Nukus State Pedagogical Institute Named After Ajiniyaz, Uzbekistan and Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad.

During the meeting students of the Nukus State Pedagogical Institute were introduced to the University of the Punjab, Lahore. Dr. Fozia Hadi Ali, Director, Regional Integration Center, University of the Punjab, Lahore explained the departments, degree programs and the criteria of admission to the students who wish to secure an admission in the University of the Punjab, Lahore.

The students were enthusiastic to continue their studies in Pakistan and inquired regarding their programs and areas of interests.

All institutions agreed that Student Exchange programs between University of the Punjab, Lahore and the Nukus State Pedagogical Institute Named After Ajiniyaz, Uzbekistan will help in strengthening the academic linkages between both countries.