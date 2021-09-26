‘Expansion of highways to usher in new era of economic development in Balochistan’

Islamabad : Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed says the construction and expansion of highways will not only usher in a new era of economic development in remote areas of Balochistan but also pave the way for economic development in the entire region through CPEC.

According to a statement, he said the progress and prosperity of Balochistan is the prosperity of Pakistan.

The Minister said the government has taken practical steps for the development of Balochistan and to address the problems of its people and restore peace in the province.

He said PTI government not only approved the Western Route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor but also initiated Zhob-Kuchlak project.

The minister said construction work on Hushab-Awaran 146 km highway, Ziarat-Mor Kach Harnai 165 km highway, 198 km Basima and Khuzdar Highway is in full swing.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of the Jalju Bella project next week.

The minister said these road projects will boost the tourism industry in Balochistan, enhance connectivity and provide jobs to thousands of people.