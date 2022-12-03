Ex-Member of the Senate Begum Najma Hameed passes away

RAWALPINDI, DEC 3 /DNA/ – Former member of the Senate of Pakistan and Ex-President of PML (N) Women Wing has passed away on Saturday.

As a born Muslim Leagurer Najma Hameed witnessed important events of Pakistan’s politics and history. She had a special bond with her leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

With strong ideological commitment and clear vision she untiringly fought for democracy all her life. She was symbol of PML (N) in Rawalpindi.

Funeral prayer of Najma Hameed will be offered on Sunday (Tommorow) 4th December 2022, after Zuhr Prayers (1:30pm) at “Aqsa Masjid” near her residence (877, F Block, Satellite Town) in Rawalpindi.

Dua-e-Qul of Najma Hameed will offered on Monday 5th December 2022, 11:00 am, at Siddique Shadi Hall, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi. DNA