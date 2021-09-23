EVM developed according to ECP’s requirements: Shibli Faraz

Islamabad : Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz has said the Electronic Voting Machine has been developed according to the requirements of Election Commission of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government gave presentation to the Election Commission and all related things of EVM have been submitted with the Commission.

Shibli Faraz said the opposition has not even touched the EVMs but is objecting its functions.

He urged the opposition to accept the EVM to make election process transparent.