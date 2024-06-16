EURO on this day: 16 June

Berlin, JUN 16: Thunderous free-kicks eight years apart from Michael Ballack and Gareth Bale brought contrasting rewards. Germany captain Michael Ballack booked his side’s place in the UEFA EURO 2008 quarter-finals with a powerful free-kick, ending the hopes of Austria despite a valiant effort from the co-hosts in Vienna.

To overtake their opponents and claim the runners-up spot in Group B, Austria needed to beat their neighbours – something they had not achieved since defeating West Germany in 1986.

The home team enjoyed long periods of possession but, as in their February friendly loss in this stadium against the same opposition, were made to pay for a lack of a cutting edge up front – Ballack settling the contest in the 49th minute with a characteristically clinical set piece.