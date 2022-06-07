EU supports referendum in Kazakhstan

Says Kazakhstan remains an important and valuable partner for the European Union

DNA

BRUSSELS: The European Union has issued a statement on the Constitutional Referendum in Kazakhstan. The EU statements read; ‘The EU takes note of the Constitutional Referendum in Kazakhstan, which took place on Sunday, 5 June. With this referendum, the people of Kazakhstan supported important constitutional amendments aimed at strengthening the democracy of the country.

The EU welcomes the political reforms initiated by President Tokayev on March 16 in addition to the socio-economic reforms started after the tragic January events. We also welcome the decision to consult the population directly and to invite OSCE ODIHR to monitor the Referendum. Looking ahead, it will be crucial for Kazakhstan to fully implement the OSCE/ODIHR recommendations.

Kazakhstan remains an important and valuable partner for the European Union. Together, we work to uphold the commitments of our Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, including fundamental freedoms of peaceful assembly, expression and association, and developing our connectivity, trade and cooperation.