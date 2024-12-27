EU issues scam alert in Pakistan

Criminal organisations spreading fake visa info via Google Maps, misleading Pakistanis about services, says EU Office

ISLAMABAD: The European Union (EU) Delegation to Pakistan has issued a public warning regarding a scam targeting Pakistani citizens about criminal organisations spreading misleading information about visa and consular appointments by creating fake embassy listings and phone numbers on Google Maps.

In a statement shared on X on Friday, the delegation confirmed that several fake entries for EU member state embassies had been observed in Islamabad. These listings, which include incorrect details about visa and consular services, also feature fraudulent phone numbers aimed at deceiving users.

“This is a serious scam by criminal organizations,” the EU office stressed, urging citizens to rely solely on official embassy websites for accurate contact information and service details.

The delegation clarified that only the official websites of EU member state embassies provide authentic details for visa and consular matters. It specifically cautioned against using entries on Google Maps or other embassy directories, which may contain inaccurate or deceptive information.

Furthermore, the EU noted that its own delegation in Pakistan does not handle the issuance of passports or visas. These are issued by the embassies and consulates of individual EU member states.

The EU urged Pakistani citizens to contact the relevant embassy or consulate directly to obtain the correct visa for their travel destinations in Europe.