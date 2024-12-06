EU, Finnish ambassadors commemorate Finland’s Independence Day
ISLAMABAD, DEC 6 /DNA/ – In a spirit of diplomatic camaraderie, Riina Kionka, Ambassador of the European Union, and Finnish Ambassador Hannu Ripatti joined together today to celebrate Finland’s Independence Day.
The ceremonial cake-cutting symbolized the strong bilateral ties and friendship between Finland, the European Union, and Pakistan.
The event, held in Islamabad, highlighted the ongoing cultural and diplomatic connections between nations, demonstrating the importance of international cooperation and mutual respect.
