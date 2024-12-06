Friday, December 6, 2024
Main Menu

EU, Finnish ambassadors commemorate Finland’s Independence Day

| December 6, 2024
EU, Finnish ambassadors commemorate Finland's Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, DEC 6 /DNA/ – In a spirit of diplomatic camaraderie, Riina Kionka, Ambassador of the European Union, and Finnish Ambassador Hannu Ripatti joined together today to celebrate Finland’s Independence Day.

The ceremonial cake-cutting symbolized the strong bilateral ties and friendship between Finland, the European Union, and Pakistan.

The event, held in Islamabad, highlighted the ongoing cultural and diplomatic connections between nations, demonstrating the importance of international cooperation and mutual respect.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

SC's constitutional bench fixes PTI's election rigging

SC’s constitutional bench fixes PTI’s election rigging, May 9 pleas for hearing

ISLAMABAD, DEC 6: The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court has fixed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)Read More

EU, Finnish ambassadors commemorate Finland's Independence Day

EU, Finnish ambassadors commemorate Finland’s Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, DEC 6 /DNA/ – In a spirit of diplomatic camaraderie, Riina Kionka, Ambassador ofRead More

Comments are Closed