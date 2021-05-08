EU envoy welcomes COVAX initiative

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara has welcomed the opportunity to concretely show our solidarity with the Government of Pakistan and support its efforts to fight the corona virus through this important delivery of vaccines. She added they were proud to play our part in the global COVAX initiative, alongside our partners, as it helps to complement efforts where vaccines are needed. For the time being SOPs still need to be followed,” .

“The United States has also welcomed the successful arrival in Pakistan of 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. We remain committed to working bilaterally and multilaterally to support access to vaccines for the world’s most at-risk populations,” said U.S. Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler. “This pandemic has shown the importance of partnerships, such as the longstanding partnership between the United States and Pakistan, which has enabled us to more effectively respond to this health crisis together.”

“I’m proud of the UK’s role in developing the Oxford University AstraZeneca vaccine that Pakistan is receiving today. The UK is one of the world’s biggest contributors to the COVAX facility – donating £548m to make sure countries get the vaccines they need, including Pakistan.”,” said Dr. Christian Turner, British High Commissioner to Pakistan.

“Today’s arrival of the first COVAX batch in Pakistan is an important milestone for fighting this pandemic together. It is also a strong token of multilateralism and international solidarity at its best. Germany, as second largest donor, is proud of contributing to the COVAX facility more than 1.5 billion EUR because we are convinced: An inclusive global access to vaccines is the need of the hour and nobody is safe until everyone is safe!” said Dr. Philipp Deichmann, Charge d’Affaires /DHM, Embassy of Germany in Pakistan.