Ethiopian cultural troupe set to enthrall audiences at ICCI hall

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 3 (DNA) – Pakistan and Ethiopia have a long history of cooperation and friendship with strong ties in various fields such as trade, culture, and education. The similarities between Pakistan and Ethiopia are numerous, including their commitment to sovereignty, territorial integrity and economic development. Both countries also share a rich cultural heritage and a strong desire for regional peace and stability. This has been stated by Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador of Ethiopia while talking to Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry during his visit to the Chamber House.

The Ambassador praised Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari’s endeavors in fostering stronger ties between Pakistan and Ethiopia as well as with African nations at large. He emphasized the importance of continued collaboration to further strengthen the strategic partnership and bring the people of both countries closer together. He stressed that collective efforts are essential to deepen mutual understanding, promote economic cooperation and enhance the overall bilateral relationship.

Ambassador Beker announced that the Embassy plans to host a cultural ceremony at the Chamber House on September 11, coinciding with Ethiopian National Day. The event aims to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Ethiopia, featuring a cultural troupe that will perform for the audience. This initiative seeks to foster greater understanding and closeness between the people of Pakistan and Ethiopia.

Furthermore, on September 12, the Embassy will organize a marathon in Islamabad, which will bring together esteemed runners from Ethiopia, diplomats, dignitaries, students, and other participants.

On this occasion, the ‘Green Legacy’ initiative of H.E. Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed was discussed as a potential area of collaboration.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari acknowledged Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula’s efforts and pledged his wholehearted cooperation and support to the Embassy in strengthening the existing relationship. He stated that hosting an event at ICCI on Ethiopian National Day would be an honor for the Chamber. Bakhtawari recognized the Ambassador’s contributions to deepening the partnership by warmly terming him the “Ambassador of Pakistan.

He also commended the Ambassador’s initiatives for a green and clean Islamabad, stressing that collective efforts are necessary to raise awareness about climate change among the masses. Bakhtawari also expressed hope that Ethiopian Airlines’ direct flights will significantly boost bilateral relations, particularly in the tourism sector. He noted that the Airlines’ direct operations from Lahore and Islamabad after Karachi will be a notable achievement during the Ambassador’s tenure.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General of the United Business Group and Chairman Pakistan-Africa Friendship Association, praised Ambassador Beker’s initiatives by emphasizing that African states hold paramount importance for Pakistan in terms of exploring new business opportunities and boosting its exports.

He recognized the immense potential for trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Africa and expressed optimism that collaborative efforts will bear fruit and lead to deepening of relations in all fields.

ICCI member Kashif Zaheer, Zia Chadurhy, Nisar Mirza, and Secretary General Ghulam Mustafa Siddique were also present on the occasion.